Kendall Capital Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

