Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.35

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.35 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.90 ($0.97). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,474 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £133.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.27.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
