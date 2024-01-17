Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Key Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS KEGX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

