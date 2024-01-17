Key Financial Inc Acquires 50,530 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 739.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. Stephens lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

FULT opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

