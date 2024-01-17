Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 731 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,830 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

