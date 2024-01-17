Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $219.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

