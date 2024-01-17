Key Financial Inc Grows Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 4.02% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 200,847 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

