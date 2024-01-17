Key Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.