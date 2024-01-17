Key Financial Inc Has $1.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $76.72.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

