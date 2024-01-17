Key Financial Inc Has $192,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,767,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 486,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 144,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

