Key Financial Inc Has $363,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

