Key Financial Inc Has $4.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

