Key Financial Inc Has $840,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

