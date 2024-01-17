Key Financial Inc Purchases 557 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

