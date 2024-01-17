Key Financial Inc Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

