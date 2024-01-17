Key Financial Inc Sells 2,846 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,896,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,446,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

