KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.