Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in December

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.

Keyence Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $454.00 on Wednesday. Keyence has a 12 month low of $341.00 and a 12 month high of $525.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.18.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

