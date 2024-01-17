Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in December

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.
Keyence Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $454.00 on Wednesday. Keyence has a 12 month low of $341.00 and a 12 month high of $525.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.18.
About Keyence
