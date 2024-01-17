Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 743,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.9 days.
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $14.28.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
