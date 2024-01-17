Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 52,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,480. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 1,550,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 401,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 449,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 345,572 shares in the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

