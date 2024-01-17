Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $388.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.