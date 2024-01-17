Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 197,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.