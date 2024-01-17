Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,996,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

