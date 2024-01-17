Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,073 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Knife River worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 4.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

