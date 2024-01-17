Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 593,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in STERIS by 6.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

