Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 128,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.52. The stock had a trading volume of 348,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.51. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

