Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $33.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,639.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,555.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,367.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,040.47 and a twelve month high of $1,685.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.