Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

TAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

