Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. 335,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

