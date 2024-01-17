Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 13,934 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,076,206 shares of company stock worth $265,612,201. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.84. 1,149,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $260.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

