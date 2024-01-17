Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 2,418 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after buying an additional 680,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 2,592,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

