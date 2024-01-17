Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

RHP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 93,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

