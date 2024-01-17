Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vistra worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $67,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1,767.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 56.9% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,318,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 857,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,630. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.