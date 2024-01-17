Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 647 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.58. 130,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,259. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

