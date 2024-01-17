Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.42 and a 200-day moving average of $345.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

