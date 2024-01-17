Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,214. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $317.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.67.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

