Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.45. 93,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,878. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $219.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

