Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $295,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,070,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.99. The company had a trading volume of 493,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,944. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.45.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

