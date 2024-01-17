Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 477,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 540,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vericel stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,273. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

