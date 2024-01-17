Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 6,348 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.76.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

