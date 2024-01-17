Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,892 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. 149,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

