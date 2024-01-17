Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 9,052 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

