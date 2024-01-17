Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 11,984 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

