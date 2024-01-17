Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $65.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

