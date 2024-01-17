Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

