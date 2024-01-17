Krilogy Financial LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

