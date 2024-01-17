Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDP stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

