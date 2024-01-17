Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.