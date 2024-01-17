Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,470 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

SLV stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

