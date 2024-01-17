Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

